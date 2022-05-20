ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve McManaman Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Manchester United Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpUjM_0fkcAqlU00

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool player Steve McManaman has revealed that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United, following the arrival of manager Erik Ten Hag.

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool player Steve McManaman has revealed that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United, following the arrival of manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League matches this season - while directly creating a further three.

After a poor season for the club, there have been suggestions that the striker could be moved on, however, or that he could look to find a new club himself.

McManaman disagrees with this, though, as he told Horceracing.net : "I think Cristiano will stay."

"He’s still had a good season, scoring plenty of goals and Manchester United are already going to lose a lot of players as it is."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Erik ten Hag has got a very difficult job on his hands. He’s got to get a grip of the dressing room, sort it out, try and get some leaders in there and keep everybody happy."

At age 37, the goal scorer is at a stage where he is expected to lend his experience to younger players, which is another strength that the ex-midfielder talked about.

"I don’t think getting rid of Cristiano when he’s got a year left on his contract is necessary, as you may as well have him round the place considering the amount of goals he scores and the experience he has."

"He could be a good influence for all the young players around the camp."

"He’s got a huge rebuilding job ahead of him. Hopefully Manchester United give him a lot of time, remain patient and allow Erik to get them back on the right path and challenging again."

He finished: "It will not be a quick fix.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Steve Mcmanaman
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho will have the words of Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears as the Roma boss seeks to complete the current set of European honours by winning Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho admits he does not know when he will call time on his illustrious managerial career as he targets another taste of European glory. The 59-year-old will send his Roma side into Europa Conference League final battle with Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Wednesday evening with the words of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Portuguese
The Independent

Erik ten Hag offers no guarantee on Harry Maguire remaining Manchester United captain

Erik ten Hag hailed Harry Maguire as a "great player" but stopped short of giving guarantees that he will remain as Manchester United captain next season.Maguire's position as captain has come under scrutiny during United's worst-ever Premier League season, with the centre-back struggling for form.The 29-year-old was handed the captain's armband by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020, five months after signing in an £80m deal from Leicester City.The United dressing room has since seen the arrival of influential figures like Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.Ten Hag was asked whether he intends to retain Maguire as captain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Club director has been in London but favours Man Utd star over potential Chelsea transfer raid

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has been in London in the last week for what could be one of many meetings this summer, Fabrizio Romano can reveal. Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, which will be published in full later today, Romano confirmed reports of Cherubini being in London to discuss potential transfers for his club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
707
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy