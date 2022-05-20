Amber Heard's agent says 'bad press' over Johnny Depp dispute has cost Heard movie roles

Amber Heard testifying in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday. Steve Helber/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Heard's agent said Heard's career had been affected by "bad press" over her legal dispute.

Heard is on trial over a defamation claim by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Heard's agent said Heard should have had more roles after starring in "Aquaman."

Amber Heard's talent agent said "bad press" from Heard's legal dispute with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, had caused Heard to miss out on movie roles.

The WME agent Jessica Kovacevic was called as a witness by Heard's attorneys Thursday during the defamation trial between Heard and Depp .

Kovacevic said Heard's career should've been on an upswing after Heard appeared as the female lead, Mera, in the 2018 film "Aquaman," which the agent described as an "extremely" successful film in which her client had a "well-received" role. The movie grossed over a billion dollars at the box office.

Heard, however, has appeared in only three movies since "Aquaman" and has shot just two films in the past two years: "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "In the Fire."

"When you have an actor who is in a movie as successful as 'Aquaman' was their career totally changes and they're in a different echelon," Kovacevic said. "They get way more offers. They're just put in a different place position-wise with studios."

Heard as Mera in "Aquaman." Warner Bros.

"With her, that did not happen," she added, saying that it happened "very significantly" for Heard's costar Jason Momoa but that "even a small percentage of that did not happen for her."

Kovacevic did acknowledge that Warner Bros. considered recasting Heard, citing a "lack of chemistry" between her and Momoa.

Kovacevic also said Heard was dropped from an unnamed Amazon film with Gael García Bernal, saying: "No one can say out loud, 'We're taking this away from her because of this bad press,' because it's nothing she did." She added: "It's all hearsay, and it's all whatever. But there's no other reason."

Earlier this week, Heard said during her testimony that she had to fight to stay in the coming "Aquaman" sequel and ended up with "a very pared-down version of that role." She also said Depp tried to get her fired from the movie .

Depp is suing Heard, alleging defamation, following a 2018 essay she wrote in which she said she was a victim of intimate partner violence. Heard and her lawyers are attempting to prove their $100 million counterclaim that Heard's career was harmed by Depp's lawsuit.

The crux of the counterclaim stems from statements made by Adam Waldman, Depp's attorney, in 2020 that Heard's allegations were a "hoax."