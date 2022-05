A funeral will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 for 68-year-old Duane Charles “Charlie” Weber of French Village, Mo. who passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1953 in Perryville, Mo., the son of Alfred H. and Ada M. (Schoen) Weber who both preceded him in death.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO