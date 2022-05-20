ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

May 20 River Region Sports Wrap

 6 days ago

STE. GENEVIEVE – Gavin Huck led the Ste. Genevieve golfers at the Class 3 state golf tournament. Huck finished with a two day 156 which was good for 21st place. PERRYVILLE – St. Vincent’s Payton Strattman placed 30th with a two day 178 in the Class 1 boys...

Chester Yellow Jackets finish 3rd at 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet

CHESTER – The Chester High School Boys Track and Field Team outdid themselves Wednesday May 18 at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet held at Chester’s Dr. Charles R. Young Memorial Track and Field Complex. CHS hosted the event. Jacob Cowell, a Chester High School senior, was...
CHESTER, IL
Aiden Jany signs to run track for McKendree University

CHESTER – Chester High School Track and Field standout, Aiden Jany, signed a Letter of Intent to continue his career at the collegiate level next year at McKendree University. The signing ceremony took place Wednesday May 18 at the Chester High School James F. Sharp Cafeteria with friends, family,...
CHESTER, IL
Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up comes to Chester

CHESTER – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, SIU football student-athletes and coaches will be performing community service in the Southern Illinois Region for their 3rd Annual Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up. The City of Chester is proud to announce that we were chosen as one of their destinations. Saluki...
CHESTER, IL
Levi Wiegand signs with Mineral Area College

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve High School senior Levi Wiegand has signed a national letter of intent to compete on the track and cross country teams at Mineral Area College for the 2022-2023 year. Levi is the son of Corenia and David Graves. His parents were in attendance, as...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Nathan St. Clair signs with Mineral Area College

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve High School senior Nathan St. Clair has signed a national letter of intent to compete on the track and cross country teams at Mineral Area College for the 2022-2023 year. Nathan is the son of Cheryl and Ron Wohlstadter. His parents were in attendance,...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Duane Charles ‘Charlie’ Weber

A funeral will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 for 68-year-old Duane Charles “Charlie” Weber of French Village, Mo. who passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1953 in Perryville, Mo., the son of Alfred H. and Ada M. (Schoen) Weber who both preceded him in death.
PERRYVILLE, MO
SGMS STEM Team places in the top five at robotics competition

STE GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Middle School’s STEM Team finished in the top five in the Clavius Project, a robotics competition held at SLU High School. In all there were nearly thirty participating schools and SGMS was among only five teams who placed in the top achievement level!
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Henry Anthony Dempke ‘Butch’ ‘Tony’

Henry Anthony Dempke (aka “Butch” or “Tony) passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was surrounded by family and friends. Henry was born on March 15, 1948 to Henry Fredrick Dempke and Ruth Kreitler Dempke in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He grew up in Kaskaskia, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Ruth; as well as three brothers, Bobby, Sonny and Phillip Dempke; and two sisters, Patricia Lynn Parks and Shirley Ritter. He is survived by one brother, Paul (Edna) Dempke of Erwin, TN and two sisters: Frieda Patterson of Cutler, IL and Loretta (Kenny) Head of St. Mary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
FESTUS, MO
Loyd ‘Buck’ J. Roscow

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 for 77-year-old Loyd “Buck” J. Roscow of Red Bud, Illinois, who passed away at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, Illinois. He was born October 12, 1944, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, son of...
RED BUD, IL
Highway 51 center turn lane to be extended starting June 6

SIKESTON—A section of Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews extend the center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from Route T to Old St. Mary’s Road in Perryville. Weather permitting, work will start...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Colorado woman hurt in I-55 crash Monday

JEFFERSON CITY – A 76-year-old woman from Florissant, Colorado suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash noon Monday which totaled her 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Zerita G. Rodriguez was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau by a Perry County ambulance. The...
FLORISSANT, CO
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending May 20. Arrested Person: 9 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 5. Animal Control:...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 59-year-old Demetrius Brooks of St. Louis was arrested at 8:05 p.m. May 15th on two fugitive warrants and a charge of driving while suspended following a traffic stop on the northbound I-55 at the 129 mile marker. 47-year-old...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Average gasoline price is now $4.19 a gallon in Missouri

BOSTON, Mass. – Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.19/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 39.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.45/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.
MISSOURI STATE
Randolph County Sheriff’s report

CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest repport of arrests. Matthew P. Kirkland 29, Sparta, arrested May 16, 2022 by Sparta Police for aggravated battery, domestic battery & unlawful use of weapons. Is incarcerated. Megan E. Throop 28, Chester, arrested May 17, 2022 by...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO

