Thunder, lightning and lightning struck the Southern Hills Club in Oklahoma, home of the 2022 PGA Championship, ahead of the third round of the season's second major. The heat of previous days in Tulsa gave way to a change in weather (17 degrees cooler than Friday), which even delayed the start of the day, but no one could predict that the storm would not only come from breaking the sky but from the own green rug.

TULSA, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO