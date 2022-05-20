FIRST ALERT: Storms return for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Showers have diminished on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar tonight, and we are left with a mostly cloudy sky and relatively pleasant evening. Some patchy fog could develop in the morning with lows in the 60s. A stray shower is possible overnight otherwise it’s not until late tomorrow morning and through the afternoon hours that we see scattered storms form again. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out with the risk for strong wind gusts. Otherwise it’s locally heavy rainfall and lightning to watch out for. Keep up with radar trends and any alerts via the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates. Temperatures will continue to run near average in the low to mid 80s at best. Have the umbrella and rain jacket around just in case, especially if you’re headed to the polls to vote anywhere from lunchtime into the early evening.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO