Birmingham, AL

FIRST ALERT: Storms return for the weekend

By Lauren Linahan
wbrc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is quiet this evening after a couple of isolated storms made their way northward from the Gulf Coast earlier. For tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a warm and humid start tomorrow. Lows will bottom out in the 70s...

www.wbrc.com

Related
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: More scattered storms for Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Showers have diminished on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar tonight, and we are left with a mostly cloudy sky and relatively pleasant evening. Some patchy fog could develop in the morning with lows in the 60s. A stray shower is possible overnight otherwise it’s not until late tomorrow morning and through the afternoon hours that we see scattered storms form again. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out with the risk for strong wind gusts. Otherwise it’s locally heavy rainfall and lightning to watch out for. Keep up with radar trends and any alerts via the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates. Temperatures will continue to run near average in the low to mid 80s at best. Have the umbrella and rain jacket around just in case, especially if you’re headed to the polls to vote anywhere from lunchtime into the early evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Scattered strong storms possible across Alabama to start weekend

BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — The weather won't change too much Saturday; still hot, hazy, and humid with the best chance of scattered showers and storms over the southern half of the state. Odds of a shower or storm for any one spot over North Alabama have dropped into the 15-25 percent range. The high will be close to 90 degrees. Where storms do form Saturday they could be strong with potential for some hail and strong gusty winds; SPC has added a low end "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for much of the state.
alabamawx.com

Hail Heading Toward I-22, Sumiton, Warrior

The severe thunderstorm over the Walker/Jefferson County border has hail possibly to 1 inch. It could cause minor damage to vehicles. Heavy rain and 60 mph wind gusts will accompany the storm. There is frequent cloud to ground lightning,. The storm will move toward Sumiton and if it holds together,...
SUMITON, AL
wbrc.com

Crash causes total interstate shutdown on I-65 at I-20 interchange

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently shutdown on I-65 in Birmingham causing significant delays. The crash is located at MP29 at exit 29 I-20 in Birmingham. Please us an alternate route if possible. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham homicide victim identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham May 23 has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. Birmingham Police are investigating Westbrook’s death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Heavy police presence in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a heavy police presence in Ensley this morning. Several Birmingham Police are at a scene on Ave F. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple student vehicles catch fire at Hillcrest High School Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several fire departments responded to Hillcrest High School Wednesday morning after multiple vehicles belonging to students caught fire, according to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue. Video indicates the fire began spontaneously in one of the vehicles and was not malicious. At least five vehicles were damaged. No...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Major economic project coming to North Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major new economic development project is on the way to north Tuscaloosa. The location is just off New Watermelon Road and Rice Mine Road and it will take up practically every square inch of the four acre lot. That plot of land that will soon...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Memorial Day Weekend#Temperature#Wbrc#Usfl#First Alert Weather
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police looking for 21-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in a missing persons case. Luis Enrique Martinez Salgado, 21, was last seen by his family via FaceTime on May 20, 2022. His location was unknown. Salgado is known to drive a Tan 2005 Chevrolet with Alabama tag number 1BJ3678.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Salvation Army temporarily closing Anniston family store

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army in Anniston has announced it will temporarily close it’s family store to reevaluate the property’s location. Major Ray Jackson says the objective of the evaluation is to ensure the Family Store is ideally located to its donors and customers. “Because our...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

A Celebration Of The Black Belt

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A storied history, rich culture and fertile soil are not the only features of the Alabama Black Belt to be celebrated. The Black Belt is also an important economic driver in our state’s outdoor recreation industry. In fact, outdoor recreation in the Black Belt accounts for one-third of those economic benefits for the entire state.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

State labor shortage is slowly improving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s still an on-going issue with so many of our restaurants and diners, the shortage of workers, but there are some encouraging signs the hospitality industry is coming back after the pandemic. It’s a good problem to have if you’re in the food business. Urban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wbrc.com

Person shot, killed while driving in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating after discovering a person in a crashed SUV had been shot to death Monday night. Officers were dispatched to 135 54th St N following a ShotSpotter alert around 10:50 p.m. They arrived to find a SUV that had crashed into a utility pole. They determined that the driver had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman seriously injured after being struck in potential shootout in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in Gate City on May 23, 2022. This happened in the 6900 block of 66th Street South. Officers arrived on the scene, and found an elderly woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Locals have chance to be part of the World Games on Hype Squad

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The hype is real for the World Games!. The games are looking for volunteers to join the Hype Squad!. If you are 16 and older, you can try out for this team which will toss t-shirts, hold hand signs, star cheers, dance and hang with mascots during the world games in July.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested in connection to Tuscaloosa gas station shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is in custody and police are searching for another following a gas station shooting yesterday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Police responded to reports of the shooting at 2000 block of East Skyland Blvd. Upon arrival they located a person who...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

BPD: Person killed after being struck on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on May 22, 2022. Police say this happened around 8:50 p.m. on I-65 South near the Green Springs Exit. So far, no word on what led to this accident. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Northport police officer injured during traffic stop

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to authorities. The Northport Police Department says an officer responded to the 200 block of McFarland Boulevard around 3:36 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop.
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Commission approves one-time bonus for retirees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission voted in favor of paying $172,500 in retirement bonuses to former county employees. The money will come from Tuscaloosa County’s general fund. Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson says the Alabama state legislature allowed for one-time bonuses for some county employees during the last legislative session. More than 320 Tuscaloosa County employees are eligible to get the one-time bonus. That includes a mix of state employees under Tuscaloosa County’s retirement system and others who worked under the county commission.
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder honored with statue

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Nick Saban has a statue. Now, so does boxer and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder. The “Bronze Bomber,” as he’s known, unveiled his very own bronze statue in front of the River Market on May 25. Wilder got his nickname because of his success...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

