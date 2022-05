KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in central Texas was one of the big topics at last night’s Portage City Council Meeting. Portage Mayor Patricia Randal mentioned it in her opening remarks, and then immediately moved to approve a resolution declaring June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day, something that was added to their agenda long before they knew how relevant it would be.

