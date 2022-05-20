Scarlet Sunrise: Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell rising up latest mock drafts

Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell will be drafted next month. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell rising up latest mock drafts

The NBA Draft lottery already happened this week. The combine is going on this weekend.

It’s a busy time for former Buckeyes stars Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell. Both pro hopefuls are certainly impressing scouts so far in the process.

The latest mock draft from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Branham going in the first round at pick No. 16 to the Atlanta Hawks, a playoff team trying to take the next step. He also slotted Liddell at No. 32 to the Orlando Magic, where Liddell can team up with other young players on a rebuilding roster.

Both players were incredible for the Buckeyes last season, and they are making a good impression on the scouts for the next level. Expect both to be taken on draft night.

New Talking Stuff: The Ohio State Recruiting Show

Quarterback isn’t the only position group that is full of intrigue for the Buckeyes though. Ohio State is closing in on a great offensive recruiting class but how is the defense faring with three new assistant coaches? What is happening at linebacker and defensive back, including young in-state talents like Jermaine Mathews? There are a lot of questions right now and the answers are coming soon for Ohio State.

The next big recruiting push is coming for the Buckeyes and it starts two weeks from now. The Class of 2023 and the Class of 2024 will gain major clarity by the the June ends.

Those are some of the key discussion points on this week’s episode of Talking Stuff: The Ohio State Recruiting Podcast presented by Byers Auto. The latest episode features Lettermen Row recruiting analyst Jeremy Birmingham alongside Andrew Ellis with a guest appearance from On3.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. The group breaks down Siereveld’s recruitment along with a rundown of the latest version of The List from Lettermen Row.

ICYMI: Tim May Podcast

The offseason is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the conversations about Ohio State just end.

No, they are just getting started as summer means one step closer to training camp. And the Tim May Podcast is back for a loaded edition of the show to chop up some Buckeyes football talk.

Tim is joined this week by former Buckeyes linebacker, All-American and national champion Matt Wilhelm for a full-scale discussion on just how this offseason will play out for the Buckeyes.

Wilhelm was an All-American who helped Ohio State win the 2002 national championship, and he was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick who played on four different teams (Chargers, Eagles, 49ers, Packers) during four seasons in the league. He joins the show to share his insight into the changes to college football recently, defensive improvement for Ohio State under Jim Knowles and how Name, Image and Likeness impacts the Buckeyes and the rest of the schools around the country.

