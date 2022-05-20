ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell rising up latest mock drafts

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jx6kH_0fkc2t1600
Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell will be drafted next month. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell rising up latest mock drafts

The NBA Draft lottery already happened this week. The combine is going on this weekend.

It’s a busy time for former Buckeyes stars Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell. Both pro hopefuls are certainly impressing scouts so far in the process.

The latest mock draft from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Branham going in the first round at pick No. 16 to the Atlanta Hawks, a playoff team trying to take the next step. He also slotted Liddell at No. 32 to the Orlando Magic, where Liddell can team up with other young players on a rebuilding roster.

Both players were incredible for the Buckeyes last season, and they are making a good impression on the scouts for the next level. Expect both to be taken on draft night.

New Talking Stuff: The Ohio State Recruiting Show

Quarterback isn’t the only position group that is full of intrigue for the Buckeyes though. Ohio State is closing in on a great offensive recruiting class but how is the defense faring with three new assistant coaches? What is happening at linebacker and defensive back, including young in-state talents like Jermaine Mathews? There are a lot of questions right now and the answers are coming soon for Ohio State.

The next big recruiting push is coming for the Buckeyes and it starts two weeks from now. The Class of 2023 and the Class of 2024 will gain major clarity by the the June ends.

Those are some of the key discussion points on this week’s episode of Talking Stuff: The Ohio State Recruiting Podcast presented by Byers Auto. The latest episode features Lettermen Row recruiting analyst Jeremy Birmingham alongside Andrew Ellis with a guest appearance from On3.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. The group breaks down Siereveld’s recruitment along with a rundown of the latest version of The List from Lettermen Row.

ICYMI: Tim May Podcast

The offseason is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the conversations about Ohio State just end.

No, they are just getting started as summer means one step closer to training camp. And the Tim May Podcast is back for a loaded edition of the show to chop up some Buckeyes football talk.

Tim is joined this week by former Buckeyes linebacker, All-American and national champion Matt Wilhelm for a full-scale discussion on just how this offseason will play out for the Buckeyes.

Wilhelm was an All-American who helped Ohio State win the 2002 national championship, and he was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick who played on four different teams (Chargers, Eagles, 49ers, Packers) during four seasons in the league. He joins the show to share his insight into the changes to college football recently, defensive improvement for Ohio State under Jim Knowles and how Name, Image and Likeness impacts the Buckeyes and the rest of the schools around the country.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

What they’re saying: Notre Dame women’s basketball assistant coach leaves for Rutgers

The word that first came to Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Niele Ivey‘s mind when asked about Coquese Washington was loyalty. Then family. Washington called Ivey a “little sister.” Sometimes, big sisters are stuck, for lack of a better term, in the shadow of their younger siblings. But in this case, not any longer. Washington, an assistant on Ivey’s staff the last two seasons, is headed to Rutgers to become the head coach there.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Basketball
On3.com

Lane Kiffin suggests Alabama's Bryce Young 'would make 10 times' NIL money in the portal

Talks involving NIL and its impact on college football have dominated the SEC recently, with Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher recently reaching a breaking point. There have been several discussions since then on where the sport is heading and everyone voicing their opinion. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is no different but he seems to have a different tune than what Saban and Fisher are asking for.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Wolverines in the NBA: Jordan Poole hits dagger triple, helps Golden State Warriors gain 3-0 lead in WCF

Michigan Wolverines basketball is the only program to have five total players and one on each remaining team in the NBA Playoffs. While several haven’t seen much action during the postseason — including Tim Hardaway Jr., who’s still out for the Dallas Mavericks with a foot injury — Golden State Warriors’ third-year guard Jordan Poole is not among them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Wilhelm
On3.com

Zalance Heard locks in official visit to Nebraska

On3 Consensus 4-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard has locked in his first official visit. The 6-foot-5.5, 295-pound left tackle prospect with 36-inch arms is scheduled to make an official visit to Nebraska June 10-12. Heard, No. 16 overall in the On300, will see a very familiar face when he arrives...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

'Coming-out party for NIL': Michigan's Ronnie Bell, Ryan Hayes, J.J. McCarthy to headline 'Wolverine Weekend' in Traverse City

NIL is in full swing across the country and with Michigan Wolverines football players, three of whom are set to host an exciting summer event. ‘Wolverine Weekend’ at Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City, Mich., will be headlined by U-M graduate wide receiver Ronnie Bell, graduate left tackle Ryan Hayes, a Traverse City native, and sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
On3.com

Monday's Morass: What If Nick Saban Is Right.

What if Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher were both right. Here’s Cliff’s Notes version for those who missed last week’s drama unfold; Nick Saban accused Jimbo Fisher’s Bank of Texas aTm Oil Collective of buying the number one recruiting class in the country on the heels of the Aggies’ win over the Tide in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#49ers#Nba#The Athletic Has Branham#The Atlanta Hawks#The Orlando Magic
On3.com

Is Ole Miss baseball a NCAA Tournament team?

Entering Saturday’s regular season finale there was one question lingering around Ole Miss baseball and at the end of Saturday that question still remained. The answer could be yes or it could be no or it lies somewhere in between there. It all depends how Ole Miss’ trip to Hoover is this week and how long, or short, it lasts.
HOOVER, AL
On3.com

“Those two really mesh”: How Mike Brey and J.J. Starling’s chemistry led five-star guard to Notre Dame

LA PORTE, Ind. — Two years ago, J.J. Starling spent much of June 15 on the phone with college coaches, as most rising high school juniors who are coveted basketball recruits do. That’s the first day coaches can directly contact them. Messages and phone calls roll in like an unabating tide. Mike Brey and Notre Dame were one of many to light up Starling’s phone screen.
LA PORTE, IN
On3.com

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame tickets climbing near $9k

The Ohio State Buckeyes season opener is one of the hottest tickets in town, and the current price range confirms it with tickets climbing to almost $9k. When tickets were released for sale on Thursday, the prices started at $285 each for seats at the top of the stadium, to $8767 each for front row tickets near the 50-yard line, according to SeatGeek’s prices.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
On3.com

CBS announces kickoff time of Auburn-Penn State matchup

After last season’s thriller in Happy Valley, Penn State will be making the return trip to Auburn for one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the year. Both teams will have two weeks to prepare before facing off against one another, with the matchup taking place on Sept. 17.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Good Morning Gators: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson finds new school

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

3-star OT Luke Burgess names top 3 schools

New Palestine (Ind.) three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess has named Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina as his top three schools. “Most importantly I want to thank God, my family and mentors for supporting me along my journey. Thank you to every coach who has extended a scholarship and made my dream come true. With that said, these are the 3 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruitment,” Burgess tweeted.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
On3.com

David Pollack on Jesus, Georgia football jerseys, and NIL

David Pollack didn't play golf at his Pollack Family Foundation charity golf event. He had too much fun doing other stuff. "Nah, I don't really play," he told me. Instead, Pollack and former Georgia football teammate Russ Tanner pranked a volunteer assistant with Georgia's National Championship trophy. "He had one job," Tanner told me. "And it's to guard that trophy."
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy