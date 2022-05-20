ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Join Kelvin Smith Library for its Research Impact Challenge

case.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help Case Western Reserve University researchers maximize their scholarly impact, Kelvin Smith Library will present the Research Impact Challenge, June 6–10. Those who join the challenge...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
case.edu

Cleveland’s three largest higher education institutions get new presidents

Expanded collaboration at CWRU, CSU, Tri-C a recipe to address brain drain, bolster region, new leaders say. The Plain Dealer: By July, Greater Cleveland’s three largest higher education institutions will have all added new presidents within the last year, including Case Western Reserve’s President Eric W. Kaler. Observers suggested the timing could lead to new levels of cooperation to address such issues as regional brain drain, expanding the workforce and strengthening the region’s economy, especially by expanding research and development. “There’s opportunity in science and engineering that we’re going to try to take advantage of,” Kaler said.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Information session on Weatherhead School’s specialty graduate programs

Join Weatherhead School of Management for a virtual information session on specialty graduate programs (accountancy, business analytics and intelligence, finance, and supply chain management) Friday, June 3, at 9 a.m. EDT. The Weatherhead School’s faculty and staff members will discuss each program’s curriculum, learning outcomes and admission process. The session...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Spartan Marching Band Director Benjamin Helton offers proposal for police reform

Benjamin Helton, assistant professor of music education and director of the Spartan Marching Band, shared his proposal for police reform in Ohio—privatization. In his opinion piece, published in April by Cleveland Plain Dealer, Helton offers a solution to the “complex and nuanced issues facing policing in every neighborhood in the United States: competition and citizen choice.”
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Engineering’s Xiong (Bill) Yu discussed the “poor” rated bridge in Cleveland

Memphis bridge closed when workers found deteriorated steel hidden during inspections. How many Cuyahoga County bridges are in similar shape?. The Plain Dealer (subscription required): Xiong (Bill) Yu, the Opal J. and Richard A. Vanderhoof Professor and chair of civil and environmental engineering, weighed in on a Cleveland bridge that the Ohio Department of Transportation rated “poor” on inspection reports. “Some distress is more difficult to be seen,” Yu said. “They closed the bridge. That’s pretty good practice to prevent an accident.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
case.edu

Law’s Raymond Ku discussed criminalizing the act of tracking someone without consent

Using devices like AirTags to track someone without consent isn’t a crime in Ohio, yet. ABC Cleveland: Raymond Ku, the Laura B. Chisolm Distinguished Research Scholar and professor at the School of Law, discussed a proposed new law that would make it a crime to track another person or their property without their consent. “Interfering with someone’s body or property without their consent would generally be either trespass or battery,” Ku said. “So if I put a tag on your car, ‘I’m actually trespassing on your car’ versus ‘you don’t really have a right unless you have an expectation of privacy.’”
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Weatherhead’s Greg Harmon discussed the difference between mortgage brokers and loan officers

U.S. News & World Report: Greg Harmon, assistant professor of banking and finance at Weatherhead School of Management, discussed the difference between mortgage brokers and loan officers. They both can be mortgage loan originators, meaning they can help you through the mortgage process, but they are not the same, Harmon said: “The major difference is a mortgage broker doesn’t work for a single lending institution. A broker works for a mortgage brokerage and is able to offer loans from multiple lenders, just like an insurance broker can offer multiple insurers’ products.”
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Men’s tennis team heads to national championships—again

The Case Western Reserve University men’s tennis team, ranked second in Division III, will be heading to the NCAA Championship match for the second-straight season after defeating fourth-ranked Middlebury College 5-1 in their semifinal match on Tuesday morning. CWRU will now have its shot at redemption, after losing to...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy