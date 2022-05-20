Join Kelvin Smith Library for its Research Impact Challenge

Using devices like AirTags to track someone without consent isn’t a crime in Ohio, yet. ABC Cleveland: Raymond Ku, the Laura B. Chisolm Distinguished Research Scholar and professor at the School of Law, discussed a proposed new law that would make it a crime to track another person or their property without their consent. “Interfering with someone’s body or property without their consent would generally be either trespass or battery,” Ku said. “So if I put a tag on your car, ‘I’m actually trespassing on your car’ versus ‘you don’t really have a right unless you have an expectation of privacy.’”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO