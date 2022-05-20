Join Kelvin Smith Library for its Research Impact Challenge

Expanded collaboration at CWRU, CSU, Tri-C a recipe to address brain drain, bolster region, new leaders say. The Plain Dealer: By July, Greater Cleveland’s three largest higher education institutions will have all added new presidents within the last year, including Case Western Reserve’s President Eric W. Kaler. Observers suggested the timing could lead to new levels of cooperation to address such issues as regional brain drain, expanding the workforce and strengthening the region’s economy, especially by expanding research and development. “There’s opportunity in science and engineering that we’re going to try to take advantage of,” Kaler said.
