May 19, 2022, officials from the Gun Lake Casino and Resort, owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, brought together representatives from the tribe, project architect HBG Design, and Clark Construction Co. to officially announce the groundbreaking of their $300 million expansion along the west side of the existing casino and restaurants.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO