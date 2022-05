There will be a Memorial Service celebrating the life of Dr. Susan Dollar on Saturday, June 4th, at 11:00 am at Dugdale Hall in the First Presbyterian Church. Susan passed away last December following a lengthy illness. The daughter of Jim and Katheryne Dollar, Susan was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Diane Dollar Harris of Monroe, and is survived by Jim and Judy Dollar of Indian Land, SC, David and Kathy Dollar of Natchitoches, and Ellen Dollar and Dr. George Conklin of Austin, TX, as well as many nieces and nephews scattered across the county.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO