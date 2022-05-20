Demons’ hot start not enough to corral Colonels in tournament

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Xi Epsilon chapter at Northwestern State University is pleased to welcome and announce its newest members. These six lovely ladies were inducted into this illustrious sorority. Xi Epsilon welcomes its new members Amyah Washington, Lauren Layton, Chileigh Mitchell, Shar’Ron Brown, Jordynn Robinson, and Kescheler Guillory, to the sisterhood. The newly inducted members will continue to uphold and display the founding principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, on the campus of Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Louisiana. The undergraduate sponsoring chapter Mu Omega Zeta held a reception for the newly inducted women of Xi Epsilon at the First Baptist Church on Amulet Street. Family and friends were on hand to congratulate and celebrate with the new members. Mary Katherine Horton, Advisor of Greek Life at Northwestern State University was a special guest.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO