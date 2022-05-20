ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Demons’ hot start not enough to corral Colonels in tournament

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CHARLES – The Northwestern State baseball team picked up where it left off in its most recent visit to Joe Miller Ballpark on Thursday. The Demons broke quickly in their first-round Southland Conference Baseball Tournament game against No. 4 seed Nicholls but were unable to sustain that success against the...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Demons season ends as comeback against UIW falls short

LAKE CHARLES – The Northwestern State baseball team’s season came to an end in a flurry of home runs. Incarnate Word’s Alec Carr hit three of his team’s Southland Conference Tournament-record-tying six home runs – three of which came leading off innings – giving the Cardinals enough of a cushion to withstand a furious Demon rally and hold off for a 14-10 elimination-game win at Joe Miller Ballpark on Friday afternoon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Celebrates May as National Tennis Month

To celebrate “May as National Tennis Month”, Natchitoches Tennis Center Director Willie Paz organized a free Youth and Adult Tennis Clinic on May 21. Free junior and adult tennis introductory level skills and play were provided to promote healthy, fun, safe, and accessible tennis. Pictured are Tennis Assistants Baylea Johnson and Luke Johnson, Natchitoches Tennis Center Director Willie Paz, Tennis Assistant Meredith Methvin, and Assistant Coach Brian Turner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Northwestern State adds San Jose State transfer forward for eighth signee of class

The Northwestern State men’s basketball program added its eighth signee of this recruiting class in San Jose State transfer Majok Kuath. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.4 points and five rebounds per game with 65 percent shooting in his five appearances this past season. All five appearances occurred consecutively in...
SAN JOSE, CA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Obit: Kristy Cathey Salter

Krista Kay “Kristy” Cathey Salter, age 67, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2022, after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. A private funeral for family and close friends was held to honor her life at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana, on May 18, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

St. Mary’s Commencement Ceremony Celebrates the Class of 2022

Thirty students representing the Class of 2022 recently graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School during the one hundred and thirty third Commencement ceremony for the school. Bishop Robert Marshall and Superintendent Tommy Roque were in attendance representing the Catholic Diocese of Alexandria. Father Blake Deshautelle, Chancellor, Principal Jason Lachica, along with the faculty and staff of St. Mary’s, were also present for the evening.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Nicholas Cooksey of Bossier City among recipients of Police Jury Association scholarship

Nicholas Cooksey, a junior history major at Northwestern State University, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Louisiana Police Jury Association. The scholarship is awarded annually to upper division undergraduates at universities throughout the state. Cooksey was recommended by NSU’s history faculty for the scholarship. Cooksey...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Kiwanis with the K-Kids Club at NSU E-Lab

The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches spent the afternoon of Monday, May 16th planting 3 rose bushes, 2 pear trees, and 1 peach tree with the K-Kids club at NSU E-Lab. This sustainability project was done in honor of Arbor Day and brought approximately 50 kids outside to plant, water, and weed in the beautiful E-Lab garden.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Family creates scholarship in memory of immigrant parents who achieved the American dream

An immigrant family, for whom education was crucial to achieving the American dream, are giving back by establishing a Northwestern State University scholarship that honors their parents and acknowledges their family’s story of courage and perseverance. Katina Manitzas Booras of Shreveport and Helen Manitzas Malachias of New Orleans created...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council Agenda May 23 Meeting – Tonight

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing on the City of Natchitoches BUDGET for the fiscal year. June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023 will be held on Monday, May 23 at 4:30 PM, at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers, 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457. PUBLIC NOTICE. Any...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Sorority welcomes new members

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Xi Epsilon chapter at Northwestern State University is pleased to welcome and announce its newest members. These six lovely ladies were inducted into this illustrious sorority. Xi Epsilon welcomes its new members Amyah Washington, Lauren Layton, Chileigh Mitchell, Shar’Ron Brown, Jordynn Robinson, and Kescheler Guillory, to the sisterhood. The newly inducted members will continue to uphold and display the founding principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, on the campus of Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Louisiana. The undergraduate sponsoring chapter Mu Omega Zeta held a reception for the newly inducted women of Xi Epsilon at the First Baptist Church on Amulet Street. Family and friends were on hand to congratulate and celebrate with the new members. Mary Katherine Horton, Advisor of Greek Life at Northwestern State University was a special guest.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Memorial Service: Dr. Susan Dollar

There will be a Memorial Service celebrating the life of Dr. Susan Dollar on Saturday, June 4th, at 11:00 am at Dugdale Hall in the First Presbyterian Church. Susan passed away last December following a lengthy illness. The daughter of Jim and Katheryne Dollar, Susan was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Diane Dollar Harris of Monroe, and is survived by Jim and Judy Dollar of Indian Land, SC, David and Kathy Dollar of Natchitoches, and Ellen Dollar and Dr. George Conklin of Austin, TX, as well as many nieces and nephews scattered across the county.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The Natchitoches Farmer’s Market Hosts the Annual Battle of the Badges Cooking Contest

There was no shortage of family fun to be had in Natchitoches Saturday, May 21. The Natchitoches Farmer’s Market hosted the annual “Battle of the Badges” cookoff between the Natchitoches Fire, Police and Sheriff’s Departments. The contest featured chefs from the three departments cooking steaks and shrimp donated by Trotter Meats and Pineville Farm Stand. The first responder chefs then roamed the farmer’s market looking for ingredients and sides from the many vendors at the market. It was a hard-fought contest worthy of a hit cooking show as firefighters, deputies and police officers worked furiously to complete their meal before the clock ran out.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPDC EDUCATION PROGRAMS AWARDS FOUR GED AND ONE ASSOCIATE DEGREE TO CURRENT JAIL INMATES

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright and NPSO Major of Corrections Roger Henson presented four Natchitoches Parish Detention Center inmates GED certificates and one inmate Ashland College Associate Degree following their completion of HiSET educational instruction and college curriculum studies during graduation ceremonies at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Friday, May 20 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council declares May as Mental Health Month, will hold Mental Health Symposium on May 31

The Natchitoches City Council passed a proclamation at its May 23 meeting to declare May, 2022 As Mental Health Month In The City Of Natchitoches. Everyone is encouraged to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and steps that can be taken to promote mental wellness. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. calls on all citizens to wear kelly green on Tuesday, May 31 and participate in a Mental Health Symposium at 6 pm at the Natchitoches Events Center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Meter Reader

ESSENTIAL DUTIES: ​Will be required to read all types of water and electric meters both electronically and visually. Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing. Responsible for connecting and disconnecting utility services. Must be able to learn how to operate various electronic meter reading equipment and software. Basic math skills are required.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers

Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers after graduating from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy. The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy earlier today. The three new officers are Jonathan Severance, Justin Hall and Gavin Watson. The new officers spent several grueling...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Friends of the Library Mini Book Sale

The Friends of the Natchitoches Parish Library (FONPL) will be having a mini book sale at the Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL), beginning Monday, May 23. Thousands of items will be available for purchase including movies, tv shows, paperbacks, hardbacks, and audiobooks. All proceeds will go to the FONPL to help support future NPL programming.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Special called Parish Council meeting: filling Hoover’s vacant seat

The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board room on the second floor of the courthouse. The agenda item to be voted on is: Council to approve a proclamation ordering and calling Special Election to be hold in District 2 of the Parish Council of the parish of Natchitoches State of Louisiana and to call for the election of qualified candidate to fill the vacancy in District of the Parish Council, due to a resignation of Councilwoman Patsy Ward Hoover.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

