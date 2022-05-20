ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Parish, LA

Road trip to Tensas doesn’t disappoint

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago when I visited the Tensas National Wildlife Refuge in Madison Parish for the first time, I hoped to see a bear. It didn’t happen but I saw enough and triggered the interest in my wife sufficiently that she wanted to go see this remarkable place....

thelocalpalate.com

Vicksburg: The Key to the South

Vicksburg, Mississippi, is a great place to visit to learn American history, enjoy educational museums, and check out the wondrous mighty Mississippi River. Situated high on the bluffs, Vicksburg prides itself on its perfect location as a midway point between Memphis and New Orleans, as well as Dallas and Atlanta.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family desperately looking for their dog after woman mysteriously takes pet, then drops dog off 10 miles away

Ken and Sarah Laird Kochey are embroiled in a heartbreaking mystery over Bobby, their 2-year-old, rescued mixed breed hound dog. The first of May, the batteries on Bobby’s invisible fence collar had run out of juice, and as most dogs would, Bobby set out on a stroll, making his way from his home at Magnolia Vale the short distance to Magnolia Bluff Casino.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

The Bandit Run Visits Magee!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hudson’s parking lot was full Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022 with ridders for the Bandit Run. The Bandit Run is...
MAGEE, MS
Louisiana Lifestyle
Tensas Parish, LA
Louisiana State
Madison Parish, LA
Delta, LA
Franklin, LA
WDSU

Louisiana boy drowns in Biloxi resort pool

BILOXI, Miss. — A Louisiana boy died Sunday in Mississippi after drowning at a resort pool. According to Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police, a 2-year-old Louisiana boy died after drowning in a pool at Margaritaville Resort. Houseman said the boy drowned around 4 p.m. The boy has not...
BILOXI, MS
Atlanta Magazine

A father and daughter consider the past—and the future—on a road trip through the Mississippi Delta

Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Scheduled power outage for Entergy customers in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced Entergy Mississippi scheduled power outage for some neighbors on Tuesday, May 31. The power outage will take place between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for maintenance to powerlines in the area. The following streets will be affected: Stoneybrook Drive Louis Wilson Drive Copper Ridge […]
BRANDON, MS
Terry Jones
vicksburgnews.com

Gallery: 45th anniversary Bandit Run makes a stop in Vicksburg

(Editor’s note: A gallery exists below this article showcasing photos and videos of the 2022 turnout in Vicksburg. All media was supplied by John Kirby Day.) The 2022 Bandit Run made its way into Vicksburg on Monday. The Bandit Run is a yearly event where motorists take the journey, following the same route, as Bo Darville and Cledus Snow made in the 1977 movie Smokey and the Bandit.
VICKSBURG, MS
brproud.com

Homeowner abandons house stuck on road during move in Louisiana

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A house too wide to fit through the residential street mangled power lines, hit telephone poles, damaged trees and mailboxes, was then left abandoned by the homeowner. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Tony Domingue, 46 and Nico Comeaux,...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Iberia Parish Crews Make Shocking Discovery In Culverts

Hurricane season is upon us, and local governments across Acadiana are making their final preparations for that time of year. One of the biggest pieces of that preparation puzzle is cleaning out culverts to prevent flooding during a major rain event. Iberia Parish public works crews performed their culvert-clearing operations...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
#Road Trip#Mississippi River Delta#Alligator#Birds
MyArkLaMiss

Shooting lands Mississippi men behind bars

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 11:15 PM, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on the 80 block of Saragossa Road. Deputies learned that the victim was transported to a local hospital before authorities were able to arrive at the scene. Once deputies arrived at the shooting scene, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

One Strike You’re Out!–Your Dog that is!!!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dog Catcher Michael Andrews notified MageeNews.com that no longer will a warning notice be given for dogs that are running free in the city.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Homeowner loses everything after house catches fire

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson family narrowly escaped a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire erupted at a house on Barbara Ann Drive off of McDowell Road around 4 a.m. One of the residents of the house said he is heartbroken. "I had to wake up to get my...
JACKSON, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Amite, Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Amite; Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Pearl River; Pike; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Walthall; Warren; Webster; Winston; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 273 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS AMITE ATTALA CARROLL CHOCTAW CLAIBORNE CLARKE CLAY COPIAH COVINGTON FORREST FRANKLIN GRENADA HINDS HOLMES HUMPHREYS JASPER JEFFERSON JEFFERSON DAVIS JONES KEMPER LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LEAKE LINCOLN LOWNDES MADISON MARION MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PEARL RIVER PIKE RANKIN SCOTT SIMPSON SMITH WALTHALL WARREN WEBSTER WINSTON YAZOO
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Family creates scholarship in memory of immigrant parents who achieved the American dream

An immigrant family, for whom education was crucial to achieving the American dream, are giving back by establishing a Northwestern State University scholarship that honors their parents and acknowledges their family’s story of courage and perseverance. Katina Manitzas Booras of Shreveport and Helen Manitzas Malachias of New Orleans created...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Ouachita River drowning victim identified

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning victim was identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe, La. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of an adult male has been located in the Ouachita River. The victim’s identity has yet to be released. As always, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS – Four Injured in UTV Accident on Wells Rd

At about 11:00 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Wells Road where they located a UTV that had left the roadway and rolled over. All four riders were injured during the crash. One patient received treatment at the scene, and the remaining three were taken by paramedics to Merit Health River Region.
VICKSBURG, MS

