Indiana County Courts are expected to be busy with a sentencing hearing along with jury selection for some upcoming trials. The sentencing hearing is for a Pittsburgh man charged some vehicle-related offenses and illegal possession of a firearm. The charges were filed by state police against for an incident on November 26th in West Wheatfield Township. A traffic stop was conducted on Route 22 East near Shady Grove Road when police conducted a search. It was reported at the time that the driver, Amsa Sanneh was in possession of a firearm, but did not have a concealed carry permit. He pleaded guilty to all charges except a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, which was disposed of at a lower court.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO