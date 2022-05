On Monday night, the Indiana School Board voted 6-2 to approve a new agreement with the Indiana Area Educators Association. Details on the agreement will be released to the public tomorrow. Board member Cinda Brode was one of the two who voted against the agreement, saying that the economy was not right for the taxpayers in the district in the face of inflation, the war with Ukraine, and many local financial problems including declining enrollment at IUP and the uncertain future of the coal fired power plants.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO