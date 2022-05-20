ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Northwestern State places 15 entries into the NCAA East Preliminaries

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State track and field programs are returning to their pre-pandemic level of qualifiers in the NCAA East Preliminaries, even though marks and time nationwide improved significantly this season. Twelve different student-athletes have 15 event entries in the preliminaries at Indiana University, which will host...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Northwestern State adds San Jose State transfer forward for eighth signee of class

The Northwestern State men’s basketball program added its eighth signee of this recruiting class in San Jose State transfer Majok Kuath. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.4 points and five rebounds per game with 65 percent shooting in his five appearances this past season. All five appearances occurred consecutively in...
SAN JOSE, CA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Celebrates May as National Tennis Month

To celebrate “May as National Tennis Month”, Natchitoches Tennis Center Director Willie Paz organized a free Youth and Adult Tennis Clinic on May 21. Free junior and adult tennis introductory level skills and play were provided to promote healthy, fun, safe, and accessible tennis. Pictured are Tennis Assistants Baylea Johnson and Luke Johnson, Natchitoches Tennis Center Director Willie Paz, Tennis Assistant Meredith Methvin, and Assistant Coach Brian Turner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Nicholas Cooksey of Bossier City among recipients of Police Jury Association scholarship

Nicholas Cooksey, a junior history major at Northwestern State University, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Louisiana Police Jury Association. The scholarship is awarded annually to upper division undergraduates at universities throughout the state. Cooksey was recommended by NSU’s history faculty for the scholarship. Cooksey...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Obit: Kristy Cathey Salter

Krista Kay “Kristy” Cathey Salter, age 67, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2022, after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. A private funeral for family and close friends was held to honor her life at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana, on May 18, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

St. Mary’s Commencement Ceremony Celebrates the Class of 2022

Thirty students representing the Class of 2022 recently graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School during the one hundred and thirty third Commencement ceremony for the school. Bishop Robert Marshall and Superintendent Tommy Roque were in attendance representing the Catholic Diocese of Alexandria. Father Blake Deshautelle, Chancellor, Principal Jason Lachica, along with the faculty and staff of St. Mary’s, were also present for the evening.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OBIT: William Terry Monday

A memorial service will be held for William Terry Monday at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27, on the A.A. Fredricks Stage in the Performing Arts Center of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Monday, age 70, passed away March 17, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida. Terry Monday was...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Family creates scholarship in memory of immigrant parents who achieved the American dream

An immigrant family, for whom education was crucial to achieving the American dream, are giving back by establishing a Northwestern State University scholarship that honors their parents and acknowledges their family’s story of courage and perseverance. Katina Manitzas Booras of Shreveport and Helen Manitzas Malachias of New Orleans created...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Sorority welcomes new members

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Xi Epsilon chapter at Northwestern State University is pleased to welcome and announce its newest members. These six lovely ladies were inducted into this illustrious sorority. Xi Epsilon welcomes its new members Amyah Washington, Lauren Layton, Chileigh Mitchell, Shar’Ron Brown, Jordynn Robinson, and Kescheler Guillory, to the sisterhood. The newly inducted members will continue to uphold and display the founding principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, on the campus of Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Louisiana. The undergraduate sponsoring chapter Mu Omega Zeta held a reception for the newly inducted women of Xi Epsilon at the First Baptist Church on Amulet Street. Family and friends were on hand to congratulate and celebrate with the new members. Mary Katherine Horton, Advisor of Greek Life at Northwestern State University was a special guest.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The 2022 Silver Celebration Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival is a Resounding Success!

Natchitoches’ downtown riverbank was transformed into a packed, standing room only musical powerhouse by the annual Natchitoches Jazz and R&B Festival, Saturday, May 21. This year’s event, in its 25th year of musical excellence, featured 26 bands and singers on several stages playing everything from Zydeco to Jazz, Country, and Rock throughout the day to a delighted crowd.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Kiwanis with the K-Kids Club at NSU E-Lab

The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches spent the afternoon of Monday, May 16th planting 3 rose bushes, 2 pear trees, and 1 peach tree with the K-Kids club at NSU E-Lab. This sustainability project was done in honor of Arbor Day and brought approximately 50 kids outside to plant, water, and weed in the beautiful E-Lab garden.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPDC EDUCATION PROGRAMS AWARDS FOUR GED AND ONE ASSOCIATE DEGREE TO CURRENT JAIL INMATES

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright and NPSO Major of Corrections Roger Henson presented four Natchitoches Parish Detention Center inmates GED certificates and one inmate Ashland College Associate Degree following their completion of HiSET educational instruction and college curriculum studies during graduation ceremonies at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Friday, May 20 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council declares May as Mental Health Month, will hold Mental Health Symposium on May 31

The Natchitoches City Council passed a proclamation at its May 23 meeting to declare May, 2022 As Mental Health Month In The City Of Natchitoches. Everyone is encouraged to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and steps that can be taken to promote mental wellness. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. calls on all citizens to wear kelly green on Tuesday, May 31 and participate in a Mental Health Symposium at 6 pm at the Natchitoches Events Center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Meter Reader

ESSENTIAL DUTIES: ​Will be required to read all types of water and electric meters both electronically and visually. Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing. Responsible for connecting and disconnecting utility services. Must be able to learn how to operate various electronic meter reading equipment and software. Basic math skills are required.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Special called Parish Council meeting: filling Hoover’s vacant seat

The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board room on the second floor of the courthouse. The agenda item to be voted on is: Council to approve a proclamation ordering and calling Special Election to be hold in District 2 of the Parish Council of the parish of Natchitoches State of Louisiana and to call for the election of qualified candidate to fill the vacancy in District of the Parish Council, due to a resignation of Councilwoman Patsy Ward Hoover.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Friends of the Library Mini Book Sale

The Friends of the Natchitoches Parish Library (FONPL) will be having a mini book sale at the Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL), beginning Monday, May 23. Thousands of items will be available for purchase including movies, tv shows, paperbacks, hardbacks, and audiobooks. All proceeds will go to the FONPL to help support future NPL programming.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers

Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers after graduating from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy. The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy earlier today. The three new officers are Jonathan Severance, Justin Hall and Gavin Watson. The new officers spent several grueling...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

