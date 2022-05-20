ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand trio test positive for COVID-19 ahead of warm-up game Sussex

By Reuters
 5 days ago
May 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand pair Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their warm-up match against county side Sussex, the country's cricket board (NZC) said.

The trio returned positive rapid antigen tests on Friday morning but the four-day practice game in Brighton will go ahead as planned.

"Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning," NZC said in a statement.

The rest of the touring party have tested negative but will continue to be monitored.

New Zealand take on England in the first test of their three-match series at Lord's starting June 2.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Australia's new PM shifts focus to domestic woes after Quad trip

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - New prime minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday Australia faces significant economic headwinds, turning his attention to domestic affairs after a first few days in office dominated by international security. "I want an economy that works for people, not the other way around," Albanese told...
BUSINESS
Melbourne looking for success that money can't buy, says coach Kisnorbo

MELBOURNE, May 26 (Reuters) - Melbourne City will hope to emulate sister club Manchester City in sealing back-to-back championships at the A-League Grand Final on Saturday. For Melbourne coach Patrick Kisnorbo, that is where the similarities end. The Premier League club's parent company, City Football Group, took over the Australian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, May 26 (Reuters) - An aeroplane dedicated to Argentine great Diego Maradona was unveiled on Wednesday ahead of a journey that will end at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. The Tango D10S – a 12-seater financed by an Argentine fintech company - is designed as...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blair Tickner
Person
Shane Jurgensen
Irish consumer confidence falls for rare fourth month in a row

DUBLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment fell for the fourth successive month in May as concerns around the cost of living continued to build and worries about a global recession intensified, a survey showed on Thursday. The KBC Bank Ireland consumer sentiment index dropped to 55.2 in May...
ECONOMY
China, Australia foreign ministers vie for influence with Pacific visits

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra needs to "step up, not step back" in supporting the Pacific islands as China's foreign minister arrived in the region seeking a sweeping regional deal on security and trade. After Reuters reported a leaked draft communique showing China...
CHINA
New Zealand extends troop deployments to Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Wednesday said it would extend the New Zealand Defence Force's deployment to the Solomon Islands until at least May next year, amid concerns among Western allies about China's growing presence in the South Pacific. New Zealand deployed troops to the Solomon Islands...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Bowling#Cricket#Nzc
French Open day four

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT):. * Spaniard Rafa Nadal dismantled local hope Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 6-4 to book his spot in the third round and stay on course for a 14th title at Roland Garros. read more.
TENNIS
Cup final defeat is bitter disappointment for Feyenoord

TIRANA, May 25 (Reuters) - Feyenoord captain Justin Bijlow said they missed the chance to put the club back on the map after their first appearance in a European final in 20 years ended in deep disappointment as they lost having dominated against AS Roma on Wednesday. The Dutch club,...
UEFA
Nadal sails through with 300th major win

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal produced an imperious show on Wednesday to secure his 300th Grand Slam match victory, dismantling local hope Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 6-4 to book his spot in the French Open third round. Nadal counts 13 Roland Garros titles among his overall 21 majors...
TENNIS
