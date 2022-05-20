ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
War in Ukraine: Latest developments

 5 days ago
Unexploded ordnance is seen on a road in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine /AFP/File

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- 'Hell' in Donbas -

The renewed Russian offensive in Donbas has turned the eastern Ukrainian region into "hell", President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

"In Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure," Zelensky says in his nightly address.

"There's hell, and that's not an exaggeration."

Moscow's forces are trying to take complete control of Donbas, a Russian-speaking area that has been partially controlled since 2014 by pro-Kremlin separatists.

- Russia homes in on Lugansk -

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow is nearing full control of the separatist region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.

"The liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic is nearing completion," Shoigu says.

He adds that 1,908 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, which is under Moscow's control

- New Russian bases -

Shoigu also says Moscow will create new military bases in western Russia in response to the expansion of NATO.

"By the end of the year, 12 military units and divisions will be established in the Western Military District," Shoigu tells a meeting.

- Soldier's lawyer urges acquittal -

The lawyer for the first Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv says his client is "not guilty" of premeditated murder and war crimes, urging his acquittal, even though he has admitted to killing a civilian.

Shishimarinm, at the centre of the first war crimes trial held over the conflict, has said he is "truly sorry" and asked the widow of the Ukrainian civilian he killed for forgiveness.

Ukrainian prosecutors have requested he be given a life sentence.

- 'Brutal' bombardment of Severodonetsk -

The governor of the eastern Lugansk region says at least 12 people have been killed and 40 injured in Russian shelling of the city of Severodonetsk.

Severodonetsk has been the target of sustained bombardment in recent days as Russian forces attempt to capture the easternmost city still in Ukrainian hands.

- US Congress approves $40-billion aid package -

Congress approves a new $40-billion aid package for Ukraine, the latest tranche of US assistance for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion.

It is roundly approved by the Senate after being adopted by the House of Representatives last week.

- Turkey 'determined' to block NATO bids -

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is "determined" to block Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO, calling Stockholm in particular a "complete terror haven".

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, renouncing decades of military non-alignment, over fears they could be future targets of Russian aggression.

US President Joe Biden meets Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Washington to tell them their countries "meet every NATO requirement".

- US, Russia generals speak -

Top US General Mark Milley speaks by telephone with his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov, the Pentagon says, their first discussion since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, discuss "several security-related issues of concern", according to a US JCS spokesman.

