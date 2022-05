Stevie Moyer nearly cried when a Tulsa County judge said he would erase two drug-related charges from her record. “There’s a lot of things that I wouldn’t have been able to do with a drug charge,” Moyer said, holding her certificate of completion after a graduation ceremony from Tulsa County’s new misdemeanor diversion program. “The judge said they can’t help with everything, but it’s dang near.”

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO