Back in April, Activision and Infinity Ward finally confirmed the long-rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, building on the massive success of the Modern Warfare reboot in 2019. Around the same time, the company also revealed that a new Warzone experience will be coming, but since then, little information regarding both MW2 and Warzone 2 has been released — until now. According to Exputer‘s Tom Henderson, sources close to the project have said that the upcoming installment will be bringing back some of the most iconic maps in the entire franchise, reviving 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 classics such as Terminal, High Rise, Quarry and Afgan.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO