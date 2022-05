We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Drop spots in homes where you can store shoes, coats, and keys are integral clutter catchalls. But if your home doesn’t have any, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands. For inspiration, check out these five foolproof formulas for an organized entrance, from nearly non-existent to enviably large.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO