Massachusetts gas prices stay at record high $4.73 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts did not go up Friday, so that's the good news. The bad news is they stayed at the record high level of $4.73 a gallon set on Thursday, according to AAA .

That's still up 28 cents a gallon in the last week.

A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.82 less.

The national average is $4.59 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.06 a gallon.

Diesel prices dropped another cent and are now averaging $6.39 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Friday. That's two cents lower than the record set Wednesday of $6.41