Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Oxnard man accused of abducting a woman in Oak View in the Ojai Valley and forcing her into the trunk of his car. The authorities say the incident happened on the night of August 28th of last year and was interrupted with the help of a citizen who heard the woman's screams and flagged down a nearby deputy.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO