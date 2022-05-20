ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Stimulus: $800 available to some

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Americans in one state have just two weeks for filing their state tax returns to get a stimulus payment worth up to $800. The stimulus payments are in the form of a tax...

Jacque Caballero
4d ago

This not stimulus monies. It is overpaid taxes. The only thing is, is that instead of getting it in 2023. Polis is pushing for it to be paid out in 2022. The media is again not reporting the truth. They twist things, use verbiage to make it look like the government is doing the people a great thing. But reality it is due to the tax payer, by Colorado law this money back.

Jill Getz
5d ago

Why not all? Aren’t we all suffering? Except the ones already on welfare. Makes me wanna apply for welfare

