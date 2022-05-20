Review: The Second Shooter

It's hard to know what to say about yesterday's tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, during which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos. Ramos reportedly shot his grandmother before crashing his car and getting into a shootout with police before running into Robb Elementary School, going on a killing spree, and being shot to death by a Border Patrol agent who had responded to the scene. It's still unclear if the school was Ramos' deliberate target, why he chose to commit such terrible acts of violence, or what type of gun he used (initial reports say he had both a handgun and a rifle). What we do know is that this is the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting almost a decade ago that left 26 people dead.

UVALDE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO