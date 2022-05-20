ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: The Second Shooter

By Mike Riggs
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite caricaturing (some) gun owners, Nick Mamatas' conspiracy-fueled science fiction novel The Second Shooter avoids moralizing in favor of dark humor. His protagonist is Mike Karras, a cynical anarcho-leftist writer working on a book about mass shooting survivors who claim to have seen second gunmen where official reports...

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
The Associated Press

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
Reason.com

After the Uvalde School Shooting, Politicians and Pundits Search for Panaceas

It's hard to know what to say about yesterday's tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, during which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos. Ramos reportedly shot his grandmother before crashing his car and getting into a shootout with police before running into Robb Elementary School, going on a killing spree, and being shot to death by a Border Patrol agent who had responded to the scene. It's still unclear if the school was Ramos' deliberate target, why he chose to commit such terrible acts of violence, or what type of gun he used (initial reports say he had both a handgun and a rifle). What we do know is that this is the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting almost a decade ago that left 26 people dead.
Reason.com

Review: The Batman

The Batman isn't an anti-Batman screed, nor is it an overt identity politics rant. The overlong movie is too sprawling, too messy, too unfocused to seriously explore a single Big Theme. But it does seem to question whether being Batman is the right choice for a billionaire playboy who wants...
Brickbat: Non-Lethal Conduct

Officials in Minneapolis have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit by Jaleel Stallings, who was beaten by police officers while being arrested in 2020. The city will also pay Stallings' attorneys' fees and other costs. The arrest took place after police officers in an unmarked van began firing non-lethal rounds into a parking lot where Stallings was during protests over the death of George Floyd. Stallings, who had a concealed carry permit, returned fire. He surrendered when he realized it was police, but bodycam video showed officers striking and kicking him even though he wasn't resisting. Stallings claimed self-defense and was acquitted of shooting at the police in 2021.
The Ipcress File Abandons Its Satirical Roots for Spy Thriller Hijinks

The Ipcress File. Available now on AMC+. If there were some kind of multimedia award for most screenplay adaptations that have literally nothing to do with the source material, The Ipcress File would be the hands-down winner. (Okay, okay, Frankenstein would be a strong contender, too.) It started as an act of revenge. British novelist Len Deighton has been fired off the film Dr. No over "creative differences" and wrote a tongue-in-attache-case book deconstructing the whole James Bond ethos.
Community Policy