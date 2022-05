Kristen Stewart touched down in Cannes for the premiere of her new film, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, bringing her renegade style to the festival in the process. On the red carpet last night (23 May), she wore an embellished Chanel crop top and tulip-shaped skirt. The following morning, the actor opted for a more casual-cool ensemble from the French label. Attending the official photocall for the movie alongside cast mates Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux, Stewart tore up the ladies-who-lunch playbook and gave it a cool, youthful twist.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO