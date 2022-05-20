ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: how have you been affected by the US baby formula shortage?

By Guardian community team
 5 days ago
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an empty shelf for the product in a King Soopers grocery store, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in southeast Denver. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP

We’d like to hear from people in the US who have been affected by shortages of baby formula.

Baby formula shortages began during the pandemic, but they have been exacerbated by the closure of the Abbott plant in Michigan due to a federal investigation which began after four babies taking the formula developed bacterial infections and two died.

Tennessee, Texas and Iowa have experienced the most severe shortages, with more than 50% of the top-selling products out of stock.

If the shortage has affected you and your child, we would like to hear from you. What lengths have you gone to to find baby formula? Have you found alternative sources? Have you experienced issues with breastfeeding?

