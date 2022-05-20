Tell us: how have you been affected by the US baby formula shortage?

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an empty shelf for the product in a King Soopers grocery store, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in southeast Denver. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP

Baby formula shortages began during the pandemic, but they have been exacerbated by the closure of the Abbott plant in Michigan due to a federal investigation which began after four babies taking the formula developed bacterial infections and two died.

Tennessee, Texas and Iowa have experienced the most severe shortages, with more than 50% of the top-selling products out of stock.

