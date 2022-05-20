This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 19,073 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 263 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hood County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hood County stands at 482 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, Hood County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Hood County, TX 482 274 23,681 13,475 2 Kaufman County, TX 451 536 30,029 35,707 3 Johnson County, TX 450 735 26,863 43,915 4 Wise County, TX 418 270 26,388 17,057 5 Somervell County, TX 412 36 24,214 2,117 6 Hunt County, TX 394 363 17,167 15,820 7 Parker County, TX 347 450 26,838 34,836 8 Ellis County, TX 345 582 29,135 49,191 9 Tarrant County, TX 293 5,926 28,189 569,412 10 Rockwall County, TX 284 266 28,623 26,803 11 Dallas County, TX 262 6,773 22,201 574,246 12 Denton County, TX 168 1,354 22,418 180,921 13 Collin County, TX 160 1,508 22,891 216,170

