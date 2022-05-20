This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,393 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 256 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Newton County stands at 485 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area, Newton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Newton County, IN 485 68 18,512 2,595 2 Jasper County, IN 445 149 27,421 9,172 3 Lake County, IN 377 1,836 22,378 108,948 4 Kenosha County, WI 375 631 27,008 45,462 5 Porter County, IN 336 564 23,053 38,739 6 Cook County, IL 275 14,383 23,008 1,201,896 7 Grundy County, IL 269 136 25,831 13,047 8 Will County, IL 223 1,539 24,752 170,466 9 Kane County, IL 212 1,127 24,946 132,423 10 Lake County, IL 198 1,396 22,810 160,494 11 DeKalb County, IL 188 196 23,715 24,711 12 DuPage County, IL 185 1,721 24,282 226,245 13 McHenry County, IL 158 485 25,867 79,615 14 Kendall County, IL 130 162 26,274 32,744

