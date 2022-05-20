This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 5,839 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 205 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Adams County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Adams County stands at 263 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, Adams County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Adams County, CO 263 1,308 27,164 135,035 2 Jefferson County, CO 238 1,356 22,223 126,767 3 Denver County, CO 196 1,358 25,310 175,501 4 Arapahoe County, CO 188 1,195 24,375 155,186 5 Broomfield County, CO 175 116 20,974 13,868 6 Elbert County, CO 159 40 19,212 4,834 7 Douglas County, CO 131 430 24,328 79,944 8 Clear Creek County, CO 128 12 16,931 1,588 9 Park County, CO 115 20 16,617 2,890 10 Gilpin County, CO 68 4 16,425 973

