This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 4,606 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 224 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hocking County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hocking County stands at 432 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Columbus metro area, Hocking County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Hocking County, OH 432 123 23,622 6,731 2 Pickaway County, OH 401 230 30,789 17,679 3 Perry County, OH 347 125 23,221 8,356 4 Madison County, OH 309 136 22,174 9,754 5 Morrow County, OH 294 103 22,430 7,845 6 Fairfield County, OH 281 430 25,559 39,082 7 Licking County, OH 276 475 24,537 42,276 8 Franklin County, OH 205 2,610 23,213 296,037 9 Union County, OH 183 102 28,663 15,952 10 Delaware County, OH 138 272 23,115 45,538

