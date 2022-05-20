ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fkboHF800 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 18,304 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 302 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Salem County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Salem County stands at 395 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, Salem County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Jersey where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Salem County, NJ 395 250 23,233 14,715
2 Camden County, NJ 356 1,808 25,803 130,918
3 Gloucester County, NJ 333 968 24,846 72,264
4 Delaware County, PA 333 1,875 20,112 113,339
5 Philadelphia County, PA 324 5,110 20,280 319,521
6 Bucks County, PA 304 1,905 20,196 126,504
7 Montgomery County, PA 284 2,329 19,257 158,154
8 Burlington County, NJ 272 1,212 24,098 107,567
9 New Castle County, DE 257 1,424 27,454 152,408
10 Cecil County, MD 253 259 15,544 15,935
11 Chester County, PA 225 1,164 18,364 94,968

