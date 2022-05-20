This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19
More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.
In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,659 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 304 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.
Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.
The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Macon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Macon County stands at 617 for every 100,000 people.
With the highest per capita death rate in the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, Macon County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|Confirmed cases per 100,000 people
|Total confirmed cases
|1
|Macon County, TN
|617
|145
|36,097
|8,478
|2
|Dickson County, TN
|471
|245
|30,751
|15,987
|3
|Trousdale County, TN
|470
|45
|44,270
|4,238
|4
|Cannon County, TN
|451
|63
|30,245
|4,227
|5
|Hickman County, TN
|446
|110
|27,758
|6,850
|6
|Robertson County, TN
|440
|305
|31,187
|21,626
|7
|Smith County, TN
|437
|85
|31,714
|6,171
|8
|Sumner County, TN
|406
|728
|29,812
|53,504
|9
|Maury County, TN
|384
|345
|32,483
|29,162
|10
|Wilson County, TN
|365
|484
|31,637
|41,970
|11
|Cheatham County, TN
|298
|119
|27,466
|10,967
|12
|Rutherford County, TN
|294
|903
|31,378
|96,372
|13
|Davidson County, TN
|245
|1,676
|28,390
|194,191
|14
|Williamson County, TN
|186
|406
|28,737
|62,833
