This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,659 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 304 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Macon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Macon County stands at 617 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, Macon County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Macon County, TN 617 145 36,097 8,478 2 Dickson County, TN 471 245 30,751 15,987 3 Trousdale County, TN 470 45 44,270 4,238 4 Cannon County, TN 451 63 30,245 4,227 5 Hickman County, TN 446 110 27,758 6,850 6 Robertson County, TN 440 305 31,187 21,626 7 Smith County, TN 437 85 31,714 6,171 8 Sumner County, TN 406 728 29,812 53,504 9 Maury County, TN 384 345 32,483 29,162 10 Wilson County, TN 365 484 31,637 41,970 11 Cheatham County, TN 298 119 27,466 10,967 12 Rutherford County, TN 294 903 31,378 96,372 13 Davidson County, TN 245 1,676 28,390 194,191 14 Williamson County, TN 186 406 28,737 62,833

