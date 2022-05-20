This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 6,587 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 328 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 504 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, Madison County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Madison County, IN 504 653 25,419 32,919 2 Brown County, IN 412 62 17,361 2,610 3 Morgan County, IN 412 287 23,836 16,620 4 Shelby County, IN 410 182 30,773 13,663 5 Johnson County, IN 406 615 28,271 42,849 6 Hancock County, IN 349 258 28,357 20,936 7 Hendricks County, IN 344 554 25,549 41,119 8 Putnam County, IN 343 129 25,118 9,434 9 Marion County, IN 318 3,000 24,116 227,778 10 Boone County, IN 289 186 24,075 15,485 11 Hamilton County, IN 209 661 26,463 83,649

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .