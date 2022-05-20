COVID-19: How Cases in the Williamsport, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 620,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 17, bringing the total count to more than 81.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 992,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 27.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Williamsport, PA metro area consists of just Lycoming County. As of May 17, there were 25,272.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Williamsport residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,296.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Williamsport metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Williamsport, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 per 100,000 residents 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 120,457 21,095.3 2,041 357.4 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 58,218 21,260.2 760 277.5 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,303,061 21,435.0 18,303 301.1 44300 State College, PA 161,960 36,016 22,237.6 351 216.7 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,881 22,543.9 524 311.8 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 125,773 22,635.6 2,248 404.6 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 122,794 22,697.6 1,890 349.4 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 536,826 23,025.4 7,860 337.1 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 20,113 23,951.5 339 403.7 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,924 24,297.4 616 500.2 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 25,114 24,508.6 364 355.2 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 103,652 24,795.6 1,595 381.6 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,894 25,272.5 522 456.6 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 214,394 25,595.9 2,979 355.7 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,936 26,265.9 732 550.3 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,694 26,399.5 695 450.9 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 37,011 26,487.7 518 370.7 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 120,372 27,015.6 1,502 337.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .