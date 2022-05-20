This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,054 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 319 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Washington County stands at 516 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, Washington County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Washington County, KY 516 62 33,031 3,970 2 Trimble County, KY 463 40 25,703 2,220 3 Scott County, IN 446 106 33,475 7,948 4 Floyd County, IN 393 302 25,027 19,223 5 Harrison County, IN 348 138 27,448 10,900 6 Shelby County, KY 346 162 28,742 13,447 7 Clark County, IN 342 396 27,331 31,622 8 Henry County, KY 335 53 30,669 4,850 9 Spencer County, KY 323 59 29,568 5,395 10 Jefferson County, KY 308 2,366 29,818 228,749 11 Bullitt County, KY 283 225 27,506 21,858 12 Oldham County, KY 222 145 28,398 18,565

