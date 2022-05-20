This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 5,832 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 277 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bates County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bates County stands at 586 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kansas City metro area, Bates County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Bates County, MO 586 96 23,000 3,766 2 Clinton County, MO 581 119 23,585 4,829 3 Caldwell County, MO 431 39 18,787 1,700 4 Ray County, MO 412 94 22,874 5,221 5 Lafayette County, MO 411 134 24,033 7,832 6 Jackson County, MO 367 2,543 30,856 213,525 7 Linn County, KS 332 32 29,341 2,827 8 Cass County, MO 307 315 24,590 25,249 9 Wyandotte County, KS 298 489 28,820 47,365 10 Miami County, KS 290 96 23,742 7,865 11 Leavenworth County, KS 240 192 24,511 19,619 12 Johnson County, KS 208 1,218 25,429 148,890 13 Clay County, MO 152 363 11,452 27,390 14 Platte County, MO 103 102 10,706 10,580

