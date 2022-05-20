This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19
More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.
In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 5,832 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 277 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.
Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.
The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bates County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bates County stands at 586 for every 100,000 people.
With the highest per capita death rate in the Kansas City metro area, Bates County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|Confirmed cases per 100,000 people
|Total confirmed cases
|1
|Bates County, MO
|586
|96
|23,000
|3,766
|2
|Clinton County, MO
|581
|119
|23,585
|4,829
|3
|Caldwell County, MO
|431
|39
|18,787
|1,700
|4
|Ray County, MO
|412
|94
|22,874
|5,221
|5
|Lafayette County, MO
|411
|134
|24,033
|7,832
|6
|Jackson County, MO
|367
|2,543
|30,856
|213,525
|7
|Linn County, KS
|332
|32
|29,341
|2,827
|8
|Cass County, MO
|307
|315
|24,590
|25,249
|9
|Wyandotte County, KS
|298
|489
|28,820
|47,365
|10
|Miami County, KS
|290
|96
|23,742
|7,865
|11
|Leavenworth County, KS
|240
|192
|24,511
|19,619
|12
|Johnson County, KS
|208
|1,218
|25,429
|148,890
|13
|Clay County, MO
|152
|363
|11,452
|27,390
|14
|Platte County, MO
|103
|102
|10,706
|10,580
