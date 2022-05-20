This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 5,896 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 271 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mason County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mason County stands at 618 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Cincinnati metro area, Mason County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Mason County, KY 618 106 29,254 5,018 2 Gallatin County, KY 586 51 25,508 2,220 3 Brown County, OH 412 180 25,752 11,248 4 Ohio County, IN 323 19 24,766 1,458 5 Bracken County, KY 313 26 26,318 2,186 6 Butler County, OH 306 1,157 24,829 93,927 7 Franklin County, IN 285 65 19,236 4,394 8 Dearborn County, IN 283 140 27,393 13,560 9 Clermont County, OH 276 560 25,587 51,997 10 Pendleton County, KY 269 39 24,118 3,502 11 Warren County, OH 258 584 25,837 58,538 12 Kenton County, KY 255 420 25,929 42,702 13 Hamilton County, OH 255 2,069 23,525 191,030 14 Boone County, KY 232 299 29,225 37,728 15 Campbell County, KY 196 181 25,358 23,397

