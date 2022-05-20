ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Ballot fiasco delays results in vote-by-mail pioneer Oregon

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oBgB_0fkbnzbX00

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of ballots with blurry barcodes that can’t be read by vote-counting machines will delay results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon’s primary election, a shocking development that is giving a black eye to a vote-by-mail pioneer state with a national reputation as a leader on voter access and equity.

The fiasco affects up to 60,000 ballots, or two-thirds of the roughly 90,000 returned so far in Oregon’s third-largest county. Hundreds of ballots were still coming in under a new law that allows them to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, and 200 Clackamas County employees were getting a crash course Thursday in vote-counting after being redeployed to address the crisis.

Elections workers must pull the faulty ballots from batches of 125, transfer the voter’s intent to a fresh ballot, then double-check their entries — a painstaking process that could draw the election out until June 13, when Oregon certifies its vote. The workers operate in pairs, one Democrat and one Republican, in two shifts of 11 hours a day.

Voters from both political parties milled about in a narrow room with windows that allowed views of workers opening ballots, transferring votes, reviewing flagged ballots and using the vote-counting machines. They expressed shock at the error and anger at the slow reaction by embattled Elections Clerk Sherry Hall, who has held the elected post for nearly 20 years. By Wednesday night, workers had counted 15,649.

Oz, McCormick still in fierce showdown for U.S. Senate seat

“It blows my mind,” said Ron Smith, a Clackamas County voter. “It’s a little bit questionable. That’s why I’m here. … With all that’s going on, we don’t need extra suspicion. It seems like something like that would have been tested correctly at the beginning of this whole entire process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zixMG_0fkbnzbX00
An election worker transfers a ballot from one with a blurry barcode to a new one at the Clackamas County Elections office on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Oregon City, Ore. Ballots with blurry barcodes that can’t be read by vote-counting machines will delay election results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon’s primary. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

The debacle has stunned Oregon, where all ballots have been cast only by mail for 23 years and lawmakers have consistently pushed to expand voter access through automatic voter registration, expanded deadlines and other measures. It’s also thrown into question a key U.S. House race in a redrawn district that includes a large portion of Clackamas County, which stretches nearly 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers), from Portland’s liberal southern suburbs to rural conservative communities on the flanks of Mount Hood.

In the Democratic primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader, a moderate, was trailing in the vote behind progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The outcome could have an outsized impact in November, with the possibility that voters could flip the seat for the GOP.

Hall said the problem came to light May 3, when workers put the first ballots returned through the vote-counting machine. About 70 or 80 ballots from each batch of 125 were spit out as unreadable because their barcodes were more faint and slightly blurred. It was too late to print and mail new ballots, she said.

As Election Day approached and ballots stacked up, Hall said she allowed elections workers to take the weekend off because just three people signed up to work Saturday or Sunday.

‘Defund the police’ movement impacts recruitment, increase in crime

“We have people mostly between the ages of 70 and 85” and they need rest, she said.

The secretary of state’s office said Hall declined help, saying Clackamas County could handle the situation. Hall told The Associated Press several county workers were assigned to the ballot problem May 11, a week after it surfaced.

Kathy Selvaggio, who lives in the county’s more urban and affluent suburbs, peered through the windows Thursday to watch the vote tally.

“Mail-in voting works, it works well here, but it does undermine my faith in (Hall),” said Selvaggio, who was there as a volunteer for the McLeod-Skinner campaign.

Hall said her department has discussed running test ballots from the printer before they were mailed out, but that her office had used the printer in question for 10 years with no issues.

“There’s lots of other tasks to do,” Hall, who is up for reelection in November, told AP. “I hate the fact that this happened with our ballots. It’s horrible. We need to be building trust with voters and this is not a trustworthy piece, but we are doing what we can.”

Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus aims to support police

It’s not the first time Hall has come under fire in her elections role. In 2012, a temporary election worker was sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting she tampered with two ballots. In 2014, Hall was criticized for using the phrase “Democrat Party” — a pejorative used by Republicans to demean Democrats — on a primary ballot instead of Democratic Party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkdXn_0fkbnzbX00
An election worker examines a ballot at the Clackamas County Elections office on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Oregon City, Ore. Ballots with blurry barcodes that can’t be read by vote-counting machines will delay election results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon’s primary. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said she is “deeply concerned” by the most recent situation and her office issued a statement Tuesday calling the delay “unacceptable.” But state elections officials said Thursday that they had little authority over local county elections officials.

“The independence of county clerks is an important part of the electoral system and for now we are focused on supporting them,” said agency spokesman Ben Morris.

State law does not require county elections officials to run proof ballots through their machines before mailing them.

Christopher Stout, an associate professor of political science at Oregon State University, said he wouldn’t be surprised to see legislation to change that.

Abrams: Extremism rewarded in primaries

“I think all of these problems, of course, are bad in the short term,” he said. “But in the long term, they’ll lead to improvements, because people will see that those things are problems and they’ll find ways to make it better.”

Former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan was closely watching results trickle in from across the state Tuesday night. She was eventually declared the winner in the GOP gubernatorial primary the next night.

“I had understood going into election night that Clackamas County knew that this was a challenge,” Drazan said. “So the fact that we were not quite there on election night was just a fact that we had to accept and learn more about how the county was going to respond to that.”

She said voters concerned about the integrity of the process should come watch it in person.

“It should have been addressed earlier with this level of urgency, but it’s pretty rare to have a printing problem like this,” Drazan said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Oregon City, OR
Elections
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Local leaders react to Texas school shooting that left 19 children, 2 adults dead

CHICAGO — City and state leaders are reacting to a mass shooting at a southwest Texas elementary school Tuesday that has left 19 children and two adults dead. Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker: President of Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza: “I am horrified by this […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers respond to Texas school shooting

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After 14 children were killed by a gunman at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, Illinois lawmakers went to social media to voice their responses. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker “It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas. My prayers are with […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Voter Registration#Ballots#Ap#U S House#Democrat#Republican#Wednes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy