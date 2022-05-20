This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 16,082 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 278 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meriwether County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Meriwether County stands at 687 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area, Meriwether County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Meriwether County, GA 687 145 21,181 4,472 2 Butts County, GA 661 157 27,575 6,549 3 Spalding County, GA 651 421 24,623 15,936 4 Lamar County, GA 610 113 26,230 4,856 5 Haralson County, GA 597 173 18,694 5,413 6 Pike County, GA 542 98 30,185 5,458 7 Pickens County, GA 542 167 27,060 8,343 8 Jasper County, GA 530 73 22,867 3,152 9 Walton County, GA 482 434 24,279 21,883 10 Heard County, GA 462 54 18,609 2,173 11 Bartow County, GA 431 447 28,390 29,418 12 Newton County, GA 429 457 23,261 24,772 13 Dawson County, GA 423 101 28,867 6,888 14 Carroll County, GA 396 460 20,494 23,777 15 Morgan County, GA 384 70 25,056 4,569 16 Rockdale County, GA 361 321 21,006 18,698 17 Clayton County, GA 351 977 23,153 64,520 18 Coweta County, GA 349 491 23,693 33,292 19 Barrow County, GA 333 256 28,587 21,980 20 Henry County, GA 311 688 26,329 58,268 21 Fayette County, GA 288 321 20,460 22,786 22 Douglas County, GA 282 400 24,755 35,113 23 Paulding County, GA 278 433 24,589 38,319 24 Cherokee County, GA 260 630 26,278 63,568 25 Cobb County, GA 244 1,819 23,678 176,416 26 DeKalb County, GA 235 1,746 20,471 152,136 27 Fulton County, GA 229 2,343 21,714 221,900 28 Gwinnett County, GA 209 1,886 23,303 210,262 29 Forsyth County, GA 182 401 25,083 55,152

