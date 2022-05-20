ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fkbnwxM00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 80,004 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 400 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bronx County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bronx County stands at 539 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, Bronx County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Bronx County, NY 539 7,745 29,141 419,008
2 Queens County, NY 517 11,882 29,217 671,550
3 Ocean County, NJ 503 2,978 28,552 169,011
4 Kings County, NY 494 12,855 28,175 732,761
5 Richmond County, NY 492 2,332 36,594 173,492
6 Passaic County, NJ 464 2,339 29,829 150,351
7 Essex County, NJ 456 3,615 28,185 223,661
8 Union County, NJ 426 2,356 27,437 151,743
9 Hudson County, NJ 407 2,721 26,908 179,917
10 Bergen County, NJ 372 3,459 25,913 240,988
11 Monmouth County, NJ 350 2,180 27,792 173,250
12 Middlesex County, NJ 348 2,877 24,880 205,684
13 New York County,, NY 335 5,464 27,442 447,980
14 Sussex County, NJ 335 476 25,076 35,682
15 Morris County, NJ 314 1,551 25,634 126,731
16 Orange County, NY 305 1,155 30,143 114,009
17 Suffolk County, NY 296 4,408 30,127 448,264
18 Somerset County, NJ 296 976 22,086 72,923
19 Nassau County, NY 284 3,857 31,635 429,148
20 Westchester County, NY 281 2,721 27,544 266,853
21 Rockland County, NY 278 900 29,887 96,741
22 Dutchess County, NY 224 659 22,980 67,537
23 Hunterdon County, NJ 220 275 20,951 26,199
24 Pike County, PA 177 98 19,022 10,557
25 Putnam County, NY 126 125 25,330 25,094

