This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 10,983 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 179 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warren County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Warren County stands at 398 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, Warren County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Warren County, VA 398 157 22,036 8,693 2 Culpeper County, VA 295 149 22,831 11,518 3 Clarke County, VA 292 42 18,684 2,684 4 Prince George's County, MD 239 2,164 19,384 175,657 5 Jefferson County, WV 235 132 25,917 14,560 6 Spotsylvania County, VA 229 301 21,121 27,756 7 Charles County, MD 224 353 18,411 29,029 8 Frederick County, MD 211 525 18,911 46,989 9 Fauquier County, VA 208 144 19,248 13,303 10 Montgomery County, MD 197 2,044 17,181 178,701 11 District of Columbia District, DC 196 1,342 21,307 145,846 12 Fairfax City, VA 180 43 8,653 2,065 13 Manassas City, VA 171 71 22,476 9,318 14 Manassas Park City, VA 164 27 23,357 3,836 15 Prince William County, VA 164 748 21,551 98,434 16 Calvert County, MD 160 146 12,611 11,486 17 Fredericksburg City, VA 148 42 19,421 5,529 18 Arlington County, VA 139 322 20,145 46,696 19 Rappahannock County, VA 136 10 14,362 1,053 20 Fairfax County, VA 127 1,454 16,573 189,517 21 Stafford County, VA 123 177 21,841 31,454 22 Falls Church City, VA 121 17 15,938 2,242 23 Alexandria City, VA 120 188 21,040 32,928 24 Loudoun County, VA 100 385 18,796 72,392

