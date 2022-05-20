This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19
More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.
In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 10,983 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 179 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.
Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.
The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warren County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Warren County stands at 398 for every 100,000 people.
Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, Warren County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|Confirmed cases per 100,000 people
|Total confirmed cases
|1
|Warren County, VA
|398
|157
|22,036
|8,693
|2
|Culpeper County, VA
|295
|149
|22,831
|11,518
|3
|Clarke County, VA
|292
|42
|18,684
|2,684
|4
|Prince George's County, MD
|239
|2,164
|19,384
|175,657
|5
|Jefferson County, WV
|235
|132
|25,917
|14,560
|6
|Spotsylvania County, VA
|229
|301
|21,121
|27,756
|7
|Charles County, MD
|224
|353
|18,411
|29,029
|8
|Frederick County, MD
|211
|525
|18,911
|46,989
|9
|Fauquier County, VA
|208
|144
|19,248
|13,303
|10
|Montgomery County, MD
|197
|2,044
|17,181
|178,701
|11
|District of Columbia District, DC
|196
|1,342
|21,307
|145,846
|12
|Fairfax City, VA
|180
|43
|8,653
|2,065
|13
|Manassas City, VA
|171
|71
|22,476
|9,318
|14
|Manassas Park City, VA
|164
|27
|23,357
|3,836
|15
|Prince William County, VA
|164
|748
|21,551
|98,434
|16
|Calvert County, MD
|160
|146
|12,611
|11,486
|17
|Fredericksburg City, VA
|148
|42
|19,421
|5,529
|18
|Arlington County, VA
|139
|322
|20,145
|46,696
|19
|Rappahannock County, VA
|136
|10
|14,362
|1,053
|20
|Fairfax County, VA
|127
|1,454
|16,573
|189,517
|21
|Stafford County, VA
|123
|177
|21,841
|31,454
|22
|Falls Church City, VA
|121
|17
|15,938
|2,242
|23
|Alexandria City, VA
|120
|188
|21,040
|32,928
|24
|Loudoun County, VA
|100
|385
|18,796
|72,392
