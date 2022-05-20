This Is the County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19
More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.
In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 3,424 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 267 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.
Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.
The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Colonial Heights, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Colonial Heights stands at 551 for every 100,000 people.
With the highest per capita death rate in the Richmond metro area, Colonial Heights ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|Confirmed cases per 100,000 people
|Total confirmed cases
|1
|Colonial Heights City, VA
|551
|97
|28,244
|4,969
|2
|Hopewell City, VA
|527
|118
|27,468
|6,155
|3
|Amelia County, VA
|475
|61
|20,912
|2,688
|4
|Petersburg City, VA
|440
|140
|26,138
|8,319
|5
|Charles City County, VA
|386
|27
|17,041
|1,192
|6
|Sussex County, VA
|366
|42
|21,095
|2,423
|7
|Dinwiddie County, VA
|329
|93
|19,277
|5,457
|8
|Henrico County, VA
|287
|934
|20,862
|67,934
|9
|Caroline County, VA
|282
|85
|23,175
|6,995
|10
|Hanover County, VA
|274
|286
|21,526
|22,484
|11
|King William County, VA
|261
|43
|22,901
|3,778
|12
|Goochland County, VA
|236
|53
|18,499
|4,159
|13
|Richmond City, VA
|230
|515
|20,754
|46,445
|14
|Chesterfield County, VA
|224
|760
|22,342
|75,838
|15
|Prince George County, VA
|208
|79
|23,613
|8,948
|16
|Powhatan County, VA
|206
|59
|18,450
|5,272
|17
|New Kent County, VA
|152
|32
|22,528
|4,754
