This Is the County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 3,424 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 267 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Colonial Heights, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Colonial Heights stands at 551 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Richmond metro area, Colonial Heights ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Colonial Heights City, VA 551 97 28,244 4,969 2 Hopewell City, VA 527 118 27,468 6,155 3 Amelia County, VA 475 61 20,912 2,688 4 Petersburg City, VA 440 140 26,138 8,319 5 Charles City County, VA 386 27 17,041 1,192 6 Sussex County, VA 366 42 21,095 2,423 7 Dinwiddie County, VA 329 93 19,277 5,457 8 Henrico County, VA 287 934 20,862 67,934 9 Caroline County, VA 282 85 23,175 6,995 10 Hanover County, VA 274 286 21,526 22,484 11 King William County, VA 261 43 22,901 3,778 12 Goochland County, VA 236 53 18,499 4,159 13 Richmond City, VA 230 515 20,754 46,445 14 Chesterfield County, VA 224 760 22,342 75,838 15 Prince George County, VA 208 79 23,613 8,948 16 Powhatan County, VA 206 59 18,450 5,272 17 New Kent County, VA 152 32 22,528 4,754

