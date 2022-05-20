ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fkbnFRT00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,760 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 218 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Portsmouth, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Portsmouth stands at 355 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, Portsmouth ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Portsmouth City, VA 355 338 22,235 21,192
2 Suffolk City, VA 340 303 21,539 19,204
3 Isle of Wight County, VA 327 119 20,362 7,406
4 Mathews County, VA 307 27 17,372 1,528
5 Gloucester County, VA 280 104 20,094 7,467
6 Poquoson City, VA 249 30 19,877 2,393
7 Hampton City, VA 243 330 21,131 28,650
8 Newport News City, VA 224 404 20,720 37,326
9 Chesapeake City, VA 209 497 21,551 51,252
10 Norfolk City, VA 194 476 17,604 43,234
11 Virginia Beach City, VA 183 824 20,403 91,839
12 Gates County, NC 173 20 16,657 1,926
13 James City County, VA 163 121 20,973 15,552
14 York County, VA 161 109 15,145 10,236
15 Williamsburg City, VA 149 22 12,503 1,849
16 Currituck County, NC 140 36 19,581 5,051

