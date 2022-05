SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s was shot in the hip Monday afternoon on the far northwest side of town. Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies (BCSO) were called out to the 8100 block of Cedar Knoll just after 3:00 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound to the hip laying in the street. He told deputies he was shot in a nearby cul-de-sac, but they did not find any evidence of a shooting in the neighborhood.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO