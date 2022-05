Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. I seriously need a new pair of headphones, I think as I hit pause on “Video Games” by Lana Del Rey and drape my arms around my crying, terrified mom. I know better than to play Lana songs around her, but I didn’t know until she told me only moments earlier—when I had just returned home from my evening walk—that my hot-pink, $20 headphones bleed so much sound that anyone within 10 feet can hear what I’m playing. And that’s a problem when your mom is also your spotter: the person who keeps an eye on you so that they can pull you back if you start to drift from reality.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO