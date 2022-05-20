ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Album Offers Today’s Hits — Sung in Cherokee

By Cinnamon Janzer
 6 days ago

Singer and guitarist Agalisiga Mackey (center), one of the artists featured on up upcoming album Anvdvnelisgi, sings Bob Dylan’s “I Shall Be Released” in the Cherokee language at the opening of the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa. (Photo by Adam Koloff) The Cherokee Nation is the...

Next City

A Nashville Night Market Creates Opportunity for Black Communities

The Nashville Black Market has created a space for Black entrepreneurs to get exposure from the community to sell a wide range of products. (Photo by Evan Lee Harney) It’s Friday night, and the Nashville Farmers’ Market is bustling. It’s not the usual vendors, though—gone are the baskets of tomatoes and piles of squash. Instead, folks are selling a wide range of products, including cocktails-to-go, beauty products, apparel, and more. Food trucks line the edges of the market, and a saxophone player sets a soundtrack of smooth hip-hop and jazz. On the first Friday of each month, the market’s physical space transforms into the Nashville Black Market—a marketplace composed entirely of Black-owned businesses.
NASHVILLE, TN
Next City

A Cup of Coffee That Gives Back

Mike Mwenedata shares a cup of coffee with coffee growers and workers in Rwanda. (Alain Yves Photography) When Mike Mwenedata migrated from Rwanda to the United States in his 20s to look for a better life, he saw that many Americans couldn’t function without a cup of coffee. Yet, in Rwanda, though coffee and tea are two of the main agricultural crops exported, he had never tasted coffee. Having an understanding of both cultures, he decided to connect the countries through coffee.
PORTLAND, ME
Next City

Greater & Greener Highlights Urban Parks as Essential Element of Resilient Cities

Philadelphia's Franklin Square (Photo by J. Fusco for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.) The challenges facing cities are daunting. From systemic inequities and economic disparities to more frequent and more devastating extreme weather events, cities are being forced to find solutions to confront climate change and improve the quality of life for all of their residents, especially those who have historically been marginalized.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Next City

Tired of Mold, Mice and Bad Management, Chicago Tenants Take a Stand

For the 17 years Jolondon Jamerson, 56, has lived in her apartment building in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, she flew under the radar of her various management companies. But after learning that other tenants were organizing in 2020, she began talking to them about mold, mice, broken doors, lack of working smoke detectors and heat shut-offs in the winter — problems that had gone on for years.
CHICAGO, IL
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

