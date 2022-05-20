Album Offers Today’s Hits — Sung in Cherokee

The Nashville Black Market has created a space for Black entrepreneurs to get exposure from the community to sell a wide range of products. (Photo by Evan Lee Harney) It’s Friday night, and the Nashville Farmers’ Market is bustling. It’s not the usual vendors, though—gone are the baskets of tomatoes and piles of squash. Instead, folks are selling a wide range of products, including cocktails-to-go, beauty products, apparel, and more. Food trucks line the edges of the market, and a saxophone player sets a soundtrack of smooth hip-hop and jazz. On the first Friday of each month, the market’s physical space transforms into the Nashville Black Market—a marketplace composed entirely of Black-owned businesses.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO