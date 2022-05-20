ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Help! My Father-in-Law’s Behavior Completely Changed Overnight.

By R. Eric Thomas
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. I want answers: For the first 10 years of our...

slate.com

Comments / 9

Related
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavior Change#Slate Plus
Daily Mail

'Lonely' mother moans she is 'miserable' because husband, 50, acts 'like a second child', refers to her £50k job as 'vanity work', and takes no interest in family life - but some say she is 'complaining about nothing'

A British mother has sparked debate online after she said her husband 'acts like a second child' in the family while she is left to do everything. The anonymous woman, from the UK, shared on Mumsnet that she was 'going mad' because her husband, 50, of 20 years takes no interest in anything outside work and takes no responsibility for any family duties.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Upworthy

Woman decides to mess with greedy relatives after millionaire dad appoints her his will executor

Reddit user ThatsDrAardvarkToYou recently entertained fellow Reddit users with an entertaining story of how she decided to teach her greedy family members a lesson after it was revealed that her late millionaire father left her in charge of executing his will. "So in December, my extremely wealthy father passed away, leaving a trophy wife widow with a daughter from her previous marriage, me and my older brother, as well as lots of my aunts, cousins, etc behind," the 27-year-old began her post. "Now my father was not a good person by any stretch of the imagination—he was a vain, selfish braggart who liked to flex his money on others. Nasty, I know. He wasn't a good father either. After he passed, there was some kerfuffle until his will was found and properly verified. Soooo much shit was flung in this period already, it was insane."
RELATIONSHIPS
Chip Chick

This Mom Told Her Son's Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Woman pulls out dollar jar every time parents ask when she's having a baby, charges them $1

Getting married and having kids might have been the "natural" order of things some time ago but it certainly isn't now. Infertility rates have spiked in recent times making it harder for many to have children. According to Scientific American, reproductive problems in men and women are increasing by roughly 1% per year in Western countries. Many members of the younger generation are choosing to not have children while many others are struggling to conceive. Most parents want to see their children have kids and some can take their persuasion a little too far. One woman who was constantly badgered about having children found an innovative way to put an end to the questions. She posted her story on Reddit and asked if she was wrong for making a "pregnancy jar."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy