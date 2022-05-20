ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Reparations for Racist Violence?

Cover picture for the articleThe recent massacre targeting the Black community in Buffalo has led to strong words from President Biden and other leaders, denouncing white supremacist violence. But for the remaining survivors...

Robert Dia
5d ago

Stop with the stupidity. Selective reparations? If any monetary awards are made it should be through the legal system.

Reply(1)
7
Michael Kurse
5d ago

I was against reparations, but I 've changed my mind. It will be easy to get that money from those people. They will be in debt soon after and boost the economy, just like lottery winners.😄😄😄😄

Reply(1)
4
CLASSIX 107.9

Three Survivors of The Tulsa Massacre Receive $1 Million From Donors

In 1921 the 10,000 Black residents of Tulsa’s neighborhood of Greenwood, witnessed the pillaging and destruction of their community. For about 18 hours, some 1,500 white men burned 1,256 houses along with various Black-owned businesses including a hospital and school. Greenwood once held the pillars of its nickname “Black Wall Street”. For decades America tried […]
Slate

What Could Have Stopped the Buffalo Shooter?

Editor’s note: This interview was conducted before the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old allegedly shot and killed at least 18 children and one teacher. On May 14, an 18-year-old radicalized by white supremacist ideologies drove from his home in Conklin, New York,...
oklahomawatch.org

Autopsy Reports: Recently Executed Oklahoma Prisoners Had Fluid in Lungs

Oklahoma has executed four men over the past seven months. They all had excess fluid in their lungs when they died, autopsy reports from the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s office show. Dr. Ross Miller noted minimal pulmonary edema in the autopsy report of Gilbert Postelle, who the state executed...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo's Muslim community rallies against hate and racism

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​"We are with you, we stand with you," this was one of the messages those part of the Muslim community in Buffalo came to spread to those impacted by the horrific mass shooting that took place at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. About 100 people came out to show their solidarity Friday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and TPD met with 5th graders

TULSA, Okla. — On May 23, Tulsa Crime Stoppers and the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) meet with 5th graders at McClure Elementary, near 61st and Lewis. They were meeting as part of a program called, ‘Project Trust’. Project Trust is a program to build trust between Tulsa’s...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police search for ‘Mayfest Art-napper’

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) posted surveillance pictures hoping to identify an art thief, who they say broke into an art tent during Mayfest 2022. Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives say the man in the photos broke into a tent and stole several paintings, each valued at more than $1,000. The festival ran May 6-9.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen hopes people channel anger into change

Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen is working to help his city come to terms with the horrific mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. He says while it seems a difficult task for the community to overcome this tragedy, he hopes people channel their grief and anger into working for change.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Family members, Tulsa police search for missing and endangered man

TULSA, Okla. — Two sisters are desperate to bring their older brother home after he disappeared last week. Hannah Bradley and Chloe Zoellner have been looking for 30-year-old Caleb Zoellner since he disappeared on May 19th. He is 6′3′' and 190 pounds with brown hair and light green eyes. He was last seen in a black T-shirt riding a bike. It is possible he doesn’t have shoes.
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate downtown Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Tulsa. Police said an altercation occurred and one person was shot Tuesday morning outside of a business near West 15th Street and Riverside Drive. Police said all parties, including the suspected shooter, were taken in for...
