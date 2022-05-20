This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,510 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 211 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mille Lacs County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mille Lacs County stands at 443 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, Mille Lacs County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Mille Lacs County, MN 443 114 28,626 7,365 2 Isanti County, MN 300 117 26,371 10,278 3 Ramsey County, MN 249 1,349 23,872 129,265 4 Wright County, MN 230 305 28,040 37,222 5 Anoka County, MN 229 797 29,035 100,876 6 Chisago County, MN 219 120 27,175 14,872 7 Hennepin County, MN 210 2,593 25,393 313,719 8 Sherburne County, MN 194 181 29,678 27,669 9 Washington County, MN 191 483 27,361 69,310 10 Dakota County, MN 186 776 27,223 113,848 11 Le Sueur County, MN 182 51 23,554 6,591 12 Scott County, MN 182 261 28,809 41,304 13 Pierce County, WI 175 73 28,611 11,903 14 St. Croix County, WI 169 149 29,288 25,749 15 Sibley County, MN 161 24 24,182 3,606 16 Carver County, MN 117 117 27,425 27,539

